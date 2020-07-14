David Prutton issues his verdict for Millwall’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

David Prutton is predicting a 2-1 scoreline between Millwall and Blackburn Rovers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship, as per his Sky Sports prediction column.

Every game is big now in the second tier with the final three fixtures for each side set to be huge in terms of them achieving their overall aims for the season.

For Millwall and Blackburn, then, it’s the race to get into the play-off places that they are fully focused going into their clash at The Den tonight, and Prutton thinks it’s the Lions who will give themselves a huge boost this evening with the three points.

The Verdict

As things stand, the Lions are just two points off of Cardiff in sixth place, whilst Rovers are a further two points back.

That said, a win for the home side would keep them massively in involved in the race to get a top-six spot, whilst Blackburn would be left potentially out of it, depending on how results go.

We’re getting to the crunch point in the season now, then, and it’s all about which side will hold their nerve in the next week or so.