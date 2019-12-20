David Prutton issues his prediction for Leeds United’s clash with Fulham

David Prutton has predicted Leeds United to come out on top in their clash with Fulham on the weekend.

The Whites travel to West London this Saturday looking to bounce back from a disastrous collapse in front of their own fans last weekend. Cardiff managed to score three second-half goals to earn an unlikely point against a Leeds side that had been flying.

Fulham will be the side aiming to stop Marcelo Bielsa’s men this weekend but it’s going to be tough going for the recently relegated team. The Cottagers have lost their last three fixtures, and with Scott Parker under some pressure to get results, this probably wouldn’t have been the side he’d have wanted to face.

Prutton has predicted Leeds to come out on top at Craven Cottage, by a scoreline of 2-1.

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “This is a huge game for Fulham. They should be right up there with Leeds and West Brom with the squad they have, but are badly adrift. If they don’t win here you think it may already be too late for them to make up that gap.

“Leeds really threw that win away against Cardiff last week. They head into the weekend with a 10-point lead over third place, but a few poor results at this level and that can dissipate quickly. I fancy them to bounce back and win here, though.”

The Verdict

Leeds have been brilliant so far this campaign, and yes they had that slip-up last week, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that they have been superb all season.

Doubts may now start to creep in for Bielsa and his side, but if he keeps them playing on a consistent basis then there’s no doubt that Leeds will be a Premier League side next season.

Fulham have been struggling lately in terms of form and will hope that they can get some sort of result in front of their own fans on Saturday. If not, it could spell some serious trouble for the future of Parker.