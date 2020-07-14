David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of West Brom’s crunch-clash with Fulham

West Brom will be looking to keep their automatic promotion hopes in their own hands when they return to action on Tuesday.

The Baggies are set to take on promotion rivals Fulham, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides at The Hawthorns.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Fulham with three matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

Whereas Fulham are currently sat fourth in the second tier standings, and will be keen to put together a positive run of form between now and the end of the season.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts on the clash at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening, and predicted that Scott Parker’s side would run out 2-1 winners against the Baggies.

“West Brom’s slip at the weekend has opened the door right up for the sides below them, and Fulham may sense a little bit of blood at the weekend.

“Scott Parker’s side trail the Baggies by five points, and only a win will do with three games to go. That might make it easier for them to approach the game in a way, and I have a feeling they could take advantage.”

Fulham head into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Cardiff City, whilst West Brom will be keen to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure I agree with him here!

Fulham haven’t exactly been in great form against the ‘big teams’ in the Championship this season on their travels, and West Brom are going to be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

I can see the Baggies edging this one, as they look to finish in the top-two in the second tier this term, with Brentford on their tail in the race for promotion.

If Slaven Bilic’s side drop more points in the final three matches of this year’s campaign, then I think the Bees will replace them in the automatic promotion places.