David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea City

Nottingham Forest will be looking to all but confirm their spot in the Championship play-offs with a win on Wednesday evening.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men take on play-off chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between two sides that will be eager to pick up a much-needed three points.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently sat seventh in the second tier standings, and will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a late 1-0 defeat to league-leaders Leeds United on Sunday.

Whereas Forest head into the the game against the Swans winless in their last three matches, after being forced to settle for a point against Preston North End in their last match.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game at the City Ground, and has predicted a 2-1 win for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on Wednesday evening.

“Nottingham Forest will have turned half an eye to the play-offs already, but need to make sure they don’t fall asleep completely as the job isn’t quite done yet.

“Swansea could move to within three points of Forest with a win, but they will still be gutted with losing so late against Leeds on Sunday. I fancy a home win here.”

A win for Swansea could see them move back into the play-off places, although that depends on whether Cardiff City are to drop points against Derby County on Tuesday.

Have these nine things happened to Nottingham Forest this season or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Nottingham Forest had a player reach 20 or more Championship goals this season? Yes No

The Verdict:

I think Forest will sneak a win here.

Forest have really impressed me at the City Ground this season, and Sabri Lamouchi will have his team well-drilled heading into the game against Swansea City.

Steve Cooper’s side have players that could cause Forest problems on Wednesday evening though, with the likes of Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher just a few of those.

The Reds will need to win this game if they’re to be taken seriously by their play-off rivals in the Championship.