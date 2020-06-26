David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of Leeds United’s crucial clash with Fulham

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they return to action this weekend against Fulham.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday, as the Whites missed out on the opportunity to move back to the top of the Championship table.

Fulham will also be looking to improve on a poor performance last weekend though, after the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Brentford.

It means that Scott Parker’s side are currently sat third in the second tier standings, and are seven points adrift of Leeds heading into the game at Elland Road on Saturday.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game on Saturday, and felt that Leeds will have too much for Fulham to cope with at Elland Road, before predicting a 2-1 for his former side.

“I feel like I’ve seen that Leeds performance at Cardiff so many times in the last couple of seasons.

“Dominate possession, a little error allows the opposition team to score with their first chance, and then they lack the cutting edge in attack to get back into the game. They need to bounce back quickly.

“Fulham would have been gutted to miss the chance to close the gap, having been beaten by Brentford. You feel this is a defining must-win game in their quest for automatic promotion. I reckon Leeds will just have too much for Fulham.”

The Verdict:

Leeds will have enough about them to get a win here.

They’ll know they weren’t good enough against Cardiff last weekend, and will be eager to get their promotion bid back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

Fulham are a side that can definitely trouble Leeds if they’re at their best though, and Marcelo Bielsa will know that his side need to be at their best to come away with three points.

I think Leeds will win this one, and fairly comfortably as well.