David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Charlton Athletic

Leeds United will be hoping to finish this year’s campaign with a positive result, as they prepare to take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have already confirmed a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League, and were also crowned league champions.

They take on a Charlton side that are battling for survival in the second-tier under the management of former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer.

The Addicks are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference heading into the match against Leeds.

If Luton are to beat Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening, then the Addicks will have to beat Leeds, which certainly seems as though it’s a tough ask.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Leeds will run out 2-0 winners against Charlton, as the Whites look to pick up three points.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Leeds, as they look to adjust to life back in the top-flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Verdict:

I can’t see anything other than a Leeds win on Wednesday evening in this one.

The Whites have been brilliant this season, and Marcelo Bielsa isn’t the type of manager that will be allowing any sort of easing off heading into a match that doesn’t have much significance for them.

But they’ll be wanting to pick up three points in their final match in the Championship this season, as they look to head towards next year’s campaign with momentum.

Charlton will be desperate for something out of this game, so that might play into Leeds’ hands on the night at Elland Road.