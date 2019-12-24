David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of Leeds United’s clash v Preston North End

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they take on Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The Whites are without a win in their last two, after they were beaten by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as they missed out on a chance to pull further clear of their promotion rivals.

Preston are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and could move as high as third if other results go their way on the day.

Sky Sports’ EFL Pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game at Elland Road, and predicted a score draw between the two promotion-chasing sides on Boxing Day.

“Leeds have drawn and lost their last two games. But any fan of the club would have bitten your hand off to be nine points clear on Boxing Day.

“If Preston win this one they could be right back in the battle for an automatic-promotion spot. It will be a battle and I think they could leave Elland Road with a point.”

Alex Neil’s side have only won twice away from Deepdale this season, and they’ll be aware of the threat that Bielsa’s men are going to pose to their team on Thursday.

Leeds are just three points adrift of league leaders West Brom, and will be hoping they can keep the pressure on the Baggies for as long as possible, as we head towards the New Year.

How much can you remember about Leeds United’s 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

The Verdict:

I’m not sure I agree with Prutton on this one.

Leeds have really impressed me at Elland Road this season, and they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

Preston’s away form has been a concern for the majority of this year’s campaign, and Alex Neil will know that it simply has to improve if they’re to stand any chance of finishing inside the top-six this term.

I think Leeds will run out convincing winners to be honest.