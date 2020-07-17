David Prutton issues his prediction ahead of Brentford’s visit to Stoke City

Brentford will be hoping they can keep up the pressure on West Brom heading towards the final match of this year’s league campaign.

The Bees are currently sat third in the Championship table, and are just a point adrift of Slaven Bilic’s side with two matches remaining this term.

Thomas Frank’s side haven’t dropped a single point since returning to competitive action earlier this year, after off-the-field events had previously called a halt to fixtures across the globe.

Brentford take on Stoke City this weekend, with the Potters looking to confirm their status as a Championship club for another season with a point against the Bees.

The Potters are currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings, and are five points clear of the relegation zone heading into their game against promotion-chasing Brentford.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and predicted that Brentford will come out on top once again.

“Stoke are all-but safe. They are five points clear with two games to go, but even two defeats will be unlikely to send them down. Not that Michael O’Neill will be thinking that way!

“Brentford have won eight in a row, and you wouldn’t back against them making it nine and keeping the pressure right up on the top two. In fact, I won’t! Away win.”

If Brentford are to win this one, then it means they’ll have a chance to win promotion into the Premier League via the automatic promotion places if they can better West Brom’s result on the final day of the season.

Do you know the nicknames of these EFL clubs? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

The Verdict:

I have to agree with him here.

Brentford have been the team to beat in the Championship since competitive action got back underway, and I can see the Bees picking up another win this weekend.

Thomas Frank’s side have been brilliant this season, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if they were to pip West Brom to second place in the Championship table.

Stoke have all but confirmed their survival this term, so I can see Brentford running out comfortable winners in this one.