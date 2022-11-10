David Prutton issues four-goal thriller prediction for Norwich City v Middlesbrough

The Michael Carrick era at Middlesbrough may have not started off the best, but he’s certainly getting the hang of being a full-time head coach.

He may have slumped to defeat in his Teessiders bow against Preston North End, but seven points out of a possible nine in his next three matches have seen Boro get somewhat back to their best.

The opposition they have come up against and defeated in the form of Hull City and Blackpool haven’t put up much fight, but all that Boro can do is put away what is in-front of them, and a convincing three-goal defeat of the Seasiders on Tuesday evening is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Things may be a bit tougher this weekend though as Boro make the long jaunt to Norfolk to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Canaries endured a tough October for the most part, winning just twice in eight matches, but they are now on a three-match unbeaten run as they ground out a victory against Rotherham United last weekend.

With both sides possessing some real attacking threats, it is no surprise to see a goal-packed scoreline predicted by EFL pundit David Prutton, who thinks Norwich and Boro will share the spoils with the match ending 2-2.

“Norwich look to have turned a bit of a corner again after seven points from their last three games,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They are back on the shoulders of the top two and will want another win to take them into the break in high spirits.

“Middlesbrough are starting to build a bit of momentum under Michael Carrick, and they were excellent at Blackpool in midweek.

“Score draw here for me.”

The Verdict

Both of these sides should really be in the automatic promotion picture, but as it stands one is in the top six and the other is trying to climb away from the relegation zone.

The signs are promising for Boro under Michael Carrick – with a complete different system to that of Chris Wilder’s deployed they are finding goals with regularity.

They face a tough task though as Carrow Road is never an easy place to go, especially if Norwich are in top form.

Dean Smith is trying to edge them back to their best but the World Cup break could be coming at the wrong time as they go on an unbeaten run – but that run could easily have ended come 5pm on Saturday.