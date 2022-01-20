David Prutton issues prediction for Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Two teams who are in tremendous form in the Championship will square off this weekend at the City Ground – and it just so happens that it will be a fiercely-contested rivalry match.

Nottingham Forest, who have won four of their last six matches in the league to move within five points of the play-off places, will play host to their bitter rivals Derby County, who are unbeaten in their last five Championship encounters.

That is despite off the field mayhem at Pride Park relating to their administration situation threatening to derail their campaign – you wouldn’t know it though as Wayne Rooney’s thread-bare side have continued to defy the odds.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that County could escape the relegation zone in the next few months with a run of wins and success at the home of their biggest rivals would be a real confidence boost.

Sky Sports pundit and ex-Forest midfielder David Prutton simply cannot split the two sides though as he’s sat on the fence and gone for a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon.

“That was a huge return to winning ways for Nottingham Forest last weekend,” Prutton stated on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Another late win thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal to keep them in the play-off mix.

“I’ve run out of plaudits for what Derby are doing amidst all the uncertainty around the club.

“What Wayne Rooney and his squad are doing in the toughest of circumstances is incredible, and whomever is out on the pitch for this huge game will be right up for defying the odds once again.

“A draw would be a great result.”

The Verdict

Both teams being in good form makes it a very hard one to call.

Make no mistake about it though – both will be leaving it all on the line on the pitch and you can expect it to get feisty like the first instalment did back in August.

Forest and Derby both have players with lots of experience in this particular match but also academy graduates who know what it means to their sets of supporters.

Like Prutton though, I simply cannot call it and I’ll go for the same score as the reverse fixture – 1-1.