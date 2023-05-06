Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes Coventry City and Sunderland will secure the final two play-off places in the Championship.

Ahead of what promises to be a dramatic final day, Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers are all still in with a chance of making the top six.

Coventry make the trip to fourth-placed Middlesbrough knowing they will seal their play-off spot if they avoid defeat, with Mark Robins' side currently sitting fifth.

Sixth-placed Millwall take on Blackburn Rovers at The Den in what could be a potentially decisive clash, while Sunderland travel to Preston North End and West Brom face in-form Swansea City in South Wales.

What did David Prutton say?

Prutton believes that the Sky Blues will pick up the point they need and that the Black Cats will join them in the top six.

"First things first, let's deal with Coventry. They are in pole position and know just a point will be enough at a Middlesbrough side that seemed to have already turned their attention to the play-offs," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"There is the subplot that this could very well be a play-off semi-final next week, so that is something for both sides to consider. Will Boro want to lay down a marker and get a good result? Or will Michael Carrick want to give a rest to some of his key men? We will see. With all that in mind, I think both teams would likely take a draw here, and to get as many through unscathed as possible.

"Then there is the melee for that other spot. Millwall are in the driving seat, and would no doubt have preferred to be playing against a Blackburn side that had nothing to play for, but their late point against Luton in their last game means they are still in with a shot.

"Sunderland and West Brom will be lying in wait, hopeful of a Millwall slip-up, and a victory that could see them claw their way into the top six.

"It is so tough to call, but I do think that Millwall will be held by Blackburn. It just has that feel for me. A result that will do nothing for either, and potentially a frantic final 15 as both push for the win.

"Despite the fact Swansea have nothing left to play for I think they have momentum and I fancy them to actually beat West Brom.

"That leaves Sunderland with the chance to nip in above Millwall. I just have an inkling they could."

Who will make the Championship play-offs?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Coventry and Sunderland have an excellent chance of making the top six.

The Sky Blues are certainly the favourites going into the final day and although they face a Middlesbrough side who have been strong at home under Michael Carrick, Boro have lost their last two games and are likely to be much-changed due to the injury crisis in their squad.

Much will depend on events at The Den for the final play-off spot and it is hard to predict the game between Millwall and Blackburn with both sides in inconsistent form over recent months.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last eight games and should have enough to beat an out-of-form Preston at Deepdale, while it will be tough for West Brom against the Swans.

With that in mind, it is understandable why Prutton believes the Sky Blues and the Black Cats will claim the final two play-off spots.