Leeds United have been linked with a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, as Illan Meslier continues to come under scrutiny for his mistakes in the Whites goal.

A recent report from TEAMtalk has revealed that the 25-year-old Serbian international could be an option for Leeds this summer.

The Whites are expected to undergo an evaluation of their goalkeeping department at the end of the season, with Meslier not guaranteed to retain his starting role despite the club being aware of the Frenchman's potential.

Petrovic signed for Chelsea from New England Revolution in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £12.5m plus £1.5m in add-ons, and made 23 Premier League appearances for them last season.

The Serb has been on loan with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg this season, who are managed by former Hull City and Derby County boss, Liam Rosenior.

"Handle that particular pressure" - David Prutton makes Illan Meslier, Djordje Petrovic Leeds United claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, David Prutton: 'Leeds United are being linked with a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Do you think he could be an ideal Illan Meslier upgrade?'

Prutton said: "Petrovic - he's doing well at Strasbourg under a manager that we know very well indeed, Liam Rosenior.

"So, I think he's absolutely one to look at. Having never seen him in the flesh, and having not seen too much of him in action, the amount of appearances he's got under his belt so far this season for Strasbourg as a player on loan from a big club in Chelsea, shows that he is capable at one of the top levels in European football.

"So that should absolutely be taken into the equation, because obviously it's not just what comes physically with playing for Leeds United, it's mentally as well. Being able to handle that particular pressure.

Djordje Petrovic's 24/25 Ligue 1 stats (as of 5 April) - per FotMob Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Save % Error led to goal Avg. match rating 24 29 8 75% 0 7.49/10

"Illan is finding himself in some sticky situations, some explainable, some not so much. Hence the fact that question will be about it, because Leeds, if they do manage to keep up what they've done so far which is a decent pace in the top two, then they will go up.

"Then once again they'll be looking in sharp focus at that goalkeeper situation. Any team that goes up from the Championship to the Premier League, of course, has to deal with that onslaught all season long."

Having firmly established himself as Strasbourg's number one goalkeeper this season, Petrovic has proven himself as being a very smart goalkeeper in a top European league.

Whilst not doing enough to keep the number one shirt at Stamford Bridge, his 23 Premier League appearances last term weren't a total disaster by any means, and he showed enough in that time to suggest he can be a solid top flight shot-stopper in the future.

Still only 25, Petrovic is perhaps some way off reaching his full potential too, and given his experience at two top levels across the continent, as well as numerous campaigns in both Serbia's top flight and the MLS respectively, that should fill Leeds fans with plenty of excitement.

However, given said experience, he will surely not hold much interest in playing Championship football. As such, Daniel Farke's side must secure promotion this season if they are to have any realistic chance of landing his signature.

Given Chelsea paid a sizeable fee for him just two summers ago, and fresh off the back of a highly impressive year in France, he's likely to command a chunky price tag too.

Therefore, if it is Petrovic that Leeds United want to see donning their colours in-between the sticks at Elland Road next season, then Farke's men must get over the promotion line.