David Prutton hints at surprise in Watford v Luton clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on Watford’s clash with Luton Town on Saturday, indicating the Hatters will come away victorious.

The two clubs renew their rivalry at Vicarage Road tomorrow, meeting for the first time in 14 years.

There’ll be no fans there for the game but you’d imagine it still looks likely to be a feisty affair given the history between the two sides.

Both head into the game unbeaten but new Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic may feel he is yet to get the best out of the players available to him.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last term, Watford’s squad is likely the envy of much of the division.

At the other end of the spectrum, Luton narrowly avoided relegation to League One last term but will be eyeing an improved finish under Nathan Jones this term.

The Hatters have certainly made an impressive start in the Championship, beating both Barnsley and Derby County.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has suggested Jones’ men will make in three in three and beat rivals Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road

He explained: “It really is a shame there will be no fans in for this one! There are few more special things in football than two big rivals meeting for the first time in years. 14 in fact, since the pair last met.

“Watford will be happy enough with the start they have made, particularly when you consider the fact their squad is still a little in flux and they have (another) new manager in.

“Luton will be delighted! Two wins from two in the Championship so far, and they pushed Manchester United almost all the way in the cup in midweek. I think they could spring a surprise on Saturday.”

6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

The Verdict

This is a bold call from Prutton but given their recent form and the fact that Watford still seem to be adapting to life in the second tier, it could happen.

The squad available to Ivic is a remarkable one at this level but the Championship is a very unique league and the Hornets are facing a Luton side that are high on confidence.

With all that in mind, it looks set to be a fantastic clash as the two sides renew their rivalry.