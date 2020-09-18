David Prutton hints at more gloom for Derby against Luton

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Derby County will suffer a second consecutive Championship defeat when they travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Nathan Jones’ side made an ideal start to the 2020/21 campaign last weekend, beating Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell.

Harry Cornick’s powerful half-volley proved decisive in that match and they’ll welcome the Rams on Saturday full of confidence.

The same cannot be said for Derby, who slumped to a 2-0 opening weekend defeat to Reading. Things could’ve been worse for Phillip Cocu’s men as well, had John Swift put away one of two great chances and Lucas Joao’s second-half effort snuck under the crossbar.

The Rams are still without attacking trio Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes, and Martyn Waghorn, meaning much of the onus could once again be on their young guns.

Luton beat Reading in midweek and, writing on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that they will claim a fourth win on the bounce by beating Derby 2-1.

He explained: “Luton will have been delighted to get an early win under their belt at Barnsley last week, and Nathan Jones will have high hopes of his side building on that from here and trying to avoid some of the stresses of last season.

“Derby were poor at home to Reading last week and Phillip Cocu will be expecting a lot more from his side than those types of performances. I have a feeling that they could be beaten again here, though.”

That result could see Derby drop down below East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest into 23rd with only Sheffield Wednesday, who started the season with a points deduction, below them.

6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer True False

The Verdict

Derby were pretty dismal on the opening weekend, while Luton looked hungry in their narrow win against Barnsley. With that in mind, you can see where Prutton is coming from here.

Could the arrival of Kamil Jozwiak help kick the Rams into shape? It’s difficult to say but you feel they’ll have to be at the races on Saturday if they want to secure their first win of the season.

The shaky start under Cocu last season ultimately cost them their play-off hopes, he’ll want to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen this time around.