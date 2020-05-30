David Prutton heaps praise on Charlton boss Lee Bowyer over current situation

David Prutton has heaped praise on Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer for the way he has dealt with the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the 2019/20 Championship season.

It has been more than two months since the EFL season was brought to a halt but reports have suggested it could resume in June.

Charlton will have a relegation battle on their hands when that happens as Bowyer’s men sit 22nd as things stand – one place and two points away from safety.

The Addicks boss has been clear in his stance that completing the Championship season is the “right thing to do”.

In his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton heaped praise on Bowyer for his handling of the current situation.

He said: “In terms of the prospects of the remaining Championship games being played, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer pointed to the expense and effort that has gone into even getting Championship players back into training and all of the testing.

“He was saying it would all go to waste if the remaining games were not completed and I can see exactly what he is saying.

“There’s that sense of slowly but surely getting there which is wonderful.”

Prutton added: “What Lee Bowyer said seems to be pretty much spot on in that if the authorities have done this much already then they will carry on doing as much as they possibly can to get it sorted and games played.

“Bowyer speaks a lot of sense. He has gone into management off the back end of football and is very laconic with his delivery.

“He’s not reserved but he takes his time and he’s very laid back but he has turned into a man that says what he thinks and seems to really care for his players.

“As a manager, he is carrying a lot of gravitas and he is using that absolutely in the right way at this point in time.”

According to the end-of-season framework announced by the EFL earlier this month, curtailing the season would mean the final placings should be decided using an unweighted points-per-game system.

That would see Charlton relegated from the Championship, despite only slipping into the bottom three for the first time this season after their defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough in the last game before the delay began.

As it is, it looks as if the Addicks are going to get a chance to restart their fight for survival on the pitch next month.

The Verdict

This has been a difficult situation for clubs across the country but few more so than Charlton, who have also been facing nightmarish off-field issues concerning their owners.

Despite that, Bowyer’s approach has been admirable and he has spoken well when addressing end-of-season plans.

It appears the Charlton boss is going to get a chance to ensure his side do not get relegated this season, with the Championship looking set to return on the pitch.