David Prutton delivers verdict ahead of Hull City’s trip to face QPR

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hull City to West London.

The Hoops were narrowly defeated against Reading on Boxing Day making it three games without a win for the 14th place side.

As for Hull City it’s also an opportunity to get back on track.

The Tigers fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day leaving them in 13th place in the Championship.

David Prutton was discussing the fixture and said that he expects Hull City’s attack to be too strong for Mark Warburton’s side.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “QPR were a little bit disappointing at Reading on Boxing Day. It’s not too often they don’t score in a game and they will be keen to bounce back.

Hull also had a poor day, losing at home to Nottingham Forest. It was a rare off-day in attack for them, and both of these sides will be raring to go. I reckon they’ll bounce back.”

David Prutton’s prediction: QPR 1-2 Hull City The verdict Queens Park Rangers have struggled of late and will be determined to get back on track in front of their home fans. As for Hull City they suffered a bad day at the office against Nottingham Forest but will be confident of causing plenty of problems for the Hoops at Loftus Road.