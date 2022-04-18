David Prutton delivers score prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with West Brom

West Bromwich Albion could be all-but out of the Championship play-off race by the end of Monday night as they make the trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Steve Bruce’s arrival in February to replace Valerien Ismael in the dugout at The Hawthorns has not exactly had the desired effect, with the Baggies currently five points off sixth-placed Sheffield United with four games to play.

There’s already a bit of a mountain to climb due to inconsistent recent results, which has seen Albion topple both Blackpool and Bournemouth but were defeated by Birmingham City and Stoke.

You can call yourself a loyal Nottingham Forest fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 1) Is 'The Tricky Trees' a genuine nickname of Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Their task will not be easy though this evening as they face a Forest side who are trying to close down Bournemouth in second position – a task made more difficult when losing 1-0 to Luton Town on Good Friday.

That was Steve Cooper’s first league defeat since the end of January but former Reds’ midfielder turned EFL pundit David Prutton believes that was just a minor blip at Kenilworth Road and thinks they will get back to winning ways at home with a 2-0 victory over Albion.

“That narrow defeat to Luton on Friday will have hurt Forest, who were riding high after winning five games on the trot before that,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“It is clear to see they will be out to put the record straight and make sure they finish inside the top six, with their place far from secure.

“A cautiously optimistic West Brom boss Steve Bruce has asked the question: ‘In football anything can happen. But I still think we have too much to do. It’s still ‘what if?’.

“The Baggies have been written off as late play-off contenders by many, but I think Monday’s game will well and truly put any talk to bed.”

The Verdict

Even though they had been in sensational form going into Friday’s contest with Luton, it wasn’t an unexpected defeat by any means for Nottingham Forest as Kenilworth Road is an extremely tough place to go.

They haven’t lost at the City Ground since the end of December though in the league, with Cooper turning it into somewhat of a fortress and for that reason it’s hard to see them slipping up again.

West Brom’s main hindrance has been inconsistency and that is why they’re not closer to the top six than they currently are.

They have the players to beat any team in the division, but they’re not showing it all the time as a unit and they face an uphill battle in the final four matches in the play-off race – a defeat here would almost surely put the final nail in that particular coffin.