David Prutton delivers score prediction for Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

The Nottingham Forest steam train powered on this week as they got past tough opposition in the form of Coventry City on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ winning run was extended to four matches with a 2-0 success over the Sky Blues, and it meant that Steve Cooper’s side have only lost one of their previous 13 league games.

Forest will go into the weekend in the play-off places with the added comfort of having games in-hand over all of their rivals – that’s a position that Birmingham could only dream of being in.

Following a promising start to the 2021-22 campaign and having made some exciting acquisitions in Tahith Chong and Troy Deeney, the Blues’ results spiralled and another bottom half finish is set to be achieved, although they are well clear of the relegation places.

Lee Bowyer will be without Lyle Taylor this weekend though due to the terms of his loan deal from Forest, and one man who can’t see them leaving the City Ground with all three points is EFL pundit David Prutton, with the ex-Tricky Trees midfielder sensing a narrow 2-1 success for his former club.

“Nottingham Forest are on the march. Four wins on the bounce has seen them take control of their spot in the play-offs,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They have games in hand on all the sides around them too, it is some position to be in.

“Birmingham enjoyed a victory over rivals West Brom last Sunday. They do not have a huge amount else to play for this season, other than to try and build for next.

“Forest should capitalise.”

The Verdict

Forest are coasting along nicely right now – and there still could be more to come from them now there’s no FA Cup to distract them.

Once Cooper was able to turn things around quickly, the play-offs would have been the goal and it looks like if they keep their form up, that will be achieved comfortably.

Birmingham are no mugs though, with a win against West Brom at the weekend on paper an impressive one considering what the Baggies did to Bournemouth this week, but Lyle Taylor not being available will be a blow.

The Blues have been shaky at times at the back this season though and Forest will be looking to take advantage of that with their fire-power – it’s hard to see them not winning.