Leeds United face another tough test as they travel to face Birmingham City.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are without a win in their last three fixtures, leaving them three points behind first place West Brom and with a reduced advantage of eight points over third place Brentford.

For the Blues it’s also been an indifferent spell.

Pep Clotets’s side haven’t won in their last four games leaving them in 16th place in the Championship table.

David Prutton has been discussing the clash and says that Leeds United’s lack of cutting edge could prove costly once again.

Writing for Sky Sports, he said: “Birmingham showed good resolve to grab a point at Blackburn on Boxing Day, which is never an easy place to go. It was important for them to end a run of three straight defeats, too.

"Leeds are in a bit of a slump, at least by their high standards. It's three without a win now and they did struggle against the Blues last season. I fancy a draw here." David Prutton's prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United The verdict Leeds United will be hoping to get themselves back on track with a victory over Birmingham City. Marcelo Bielsa's side are still in a very strong position but without a win in their last three games it's likely that confidence could begin to suffer. The Blues have been indifferent this term and for them a victory over Leeds would be a huge result.