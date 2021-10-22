David Prutton delivers prediction for Cardiff City’s clash with Middlesbrough amid mounting pressure on Mick McCarthy

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Cardiff City’s losing run might finally come to an end against Middlesbrough in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Cardiff head into the game on the back of a seven-match losing run following their 2-0 defeat at Fulham in mid-week.

That has seen them slide down the table and they are now just one place above the relegation zone and could end the weekend in the bottom three if results go against them.

As a result, Mick McCarthy is under major pressure now. If he is going to be able to survive at Cardiff much longer he has to start getting his side to pick up points. A win here against Middlesbrough might just possibly allow him to remain in post.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, head into the game in much better spirits with them having claimed back-to-back wins in the Championship to lift themselves up to 10th place in the table. While they have also won three of their last four fixtures.

That comes despite Neil Warnock’s side having suffered a host of injury issues at the back over the last few weeks that have left them really short on numbers.

Making his latest round of Championship predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Cardiff could finally be able to pick up a point from one of their matches by holding Middlesbrough to a 1-1 draw.

He wrote: “It is looking extremely gloomy for Cardiff. Mick McCarthy is in a very, very tough place at this moment in time. It feels like something has to give.

“Both these managers are very experienced. There is a lot of character and I have a lot of time for both of them. It does feel like Neil Warnock is turning things round after a bit of unrest at Middlesbrough, but I think Cardiff could finally get a much-needed point here.”

The verdict

This game could very well be the final one of McCarthy’s tenure at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Anything other than a win and it would be very difficult to see the Bluebirds sticking with him considering they are now dangerously close to the relegation places.

McCarthy though in many ways does not have much to lose now so he might as well enjoy the pressure of being in the job while he still is.

You should never right off a manager with his experience and there is still a chance he could win this one and survive to fight another game.

Warnock knows all about how to handle life as Cardiff manager and he took over the Bluebirds the last time they were so low in the table in the Championship and turned things around.

He will be wanting his side to compound the misery of his old club by taking all three points here.