David Prutton delivers prediction for Bristol City’s Easter Monday clash with Coventry

In a managerial change that was supposed to inspire the club to push for the play-offs, Nigel Pearson’s time at Bristol City hasn’t gone according to plan.

The Robins hierarchy disposed of Dean Holden after just six months in charge after he failed to keep up good early season results, losing his last five league games before getting the boot.

He was quickly replaced by Pearson, a man who knows what it takes to get promotion from the second tier having done it with Leicester City.

After a win in his first match in charge against Swansea City, things seemed to be looking up for the club, but bad form has continued to haunt City.

Pearson has lost three of his last five games since that win over Swansea, the latest coming in a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City.

The Robins are still struggling with injuries and suffered more bad luck over the last week when both young striker Sam Bell and midfielder Liam Walsh picked up hamstring injuries.

Speaking of Walsh, it means he misses out on a clash once again against the club he was loaned to last season in Coventry City, and he was one of the stars of their promotion season in midfield.

The Sky Blues are bravely battling against relegation and with Birmingham’s victory over Swansea and Rotherham still having multiple games in hand, a 3-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers wasn’t the best result on Friday for them.

A win for Cov against a team that doesn’t have anything to really play for now would be ideal, but Sky Sports presenter David Prutton doesn’t think that will be the case.

In the latest episode of Prutton’s Predictions, the former Leeds and Southampton midfielder thinks that the game at St Andrew’s will finish 2-2, so lots of goals are coming – just not three points for anyone.

The Verdict

Coventry have scored just three times in their last seven games, so it may be quite optimistic to suggest that they’ll get on the scoresheet twice tomorrow.

Bristol City though should be welcoming back Famara Diedhiou to the starting line-up – his late arrival back from international duty with Senegal meant just a place on the bench for him on Friday in the loss to Stoke, but he will pose a massive threat to the Cov defence.

But like Prutton I think it will be a draw, but 1-1 instead of 2-2.