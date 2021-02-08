David Prutton delivers prediction as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to take on Wycombe Wanderers

David Prutton has backed his former club Sheffield Wednesday to come out on top when they take on Wycombe Wanderers in a huge clash at the bottom of the Championship tomorrow.

The Owls, who are 23rd in the table, host the only side below them in the league, knowing they can move out of the relegation zone with a victory against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who are adrift at the bottom.

Having lost 4-1 to Millwall last time out, it’s a huge game for Neil Thompson’s side, and there will be big pressure on the players going into the game.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton backed Wednesday to deliver, as he predicted a 2-1 home win.

“This is a good chance for them to get back to winning ways. It really is a must-win game against a Wycombe side who look destined for the drop. Common sense tells me this is a home win. 2-1.”

Despite Wycombe’s struggles, the Owls will know this is a tough fixture, as they lost the game at Adams Park earlier in the campaign by a single goal.

The verdict

With Wycombe having lost 16 of their 26 league games, including 75% of their away games, it’s not a surprise to see that Prutton believes the Owls will pick up all three points.

The close scoreline he has gone with shows that he thinks it will be tight, and that’s what many will expect, as Ainsworth’s men are very competitive.

Given Wednesday’s position, this is all about getting a win. They had been on a great run leading into the Millwall game, but they now must show they have the character to bounce back.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.