David Prutton delivers prediction as Peterborough United host Cardiff City

Peterborough United scored twice in injury time to secure their first Championship victory in over eight years.

Posh came from behind to overcome Derby County, with Jack Stretton’s 77th minute opener seemingly steering his side towards the win, but Jack Burrows’ 91st minute strike and Siriki Dembele’s 100th minute winner, secured all three points for the newly-promoted side.

Cardiff City also earned three points for the first time this season on Saturday, grabbing a 2-0 victory over Blackpool.

Leandro Bacuna scored early in the second half to give the visitors the lead before Kieffer Moore’s header ensured the win in the 86th minute.

Peterborough have enjoyed playing Cardiff over the years, winning four of the last five meetings between the pair. Last time out in 2013, Posh secured a 2-1 win, but it was a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

Sky Sports journalist David Prutton has predicted that the South Wales club will run out narrow winners tonight, jotting down a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The verdict

Cardiff will pose a sterner test than what Derby County did, and Posh will need to be at it from the off.

Peterborough struggled at times against The Rams but used the atmosphere of the Weston Homes Stadium to great effect in added time.

Before that, Posh struggled to create a sufficient amount of clear-cut chances to win the game, but they are still adjusting to the rigours of the Championship.

Cardiff will be hoping to challenge the top six this season, meaning they will view this as a winnable game and will set up to do just that.

Both teams will be high in confidence after their respective victories at the weekend, and it is a game that could fall either way.

Cardiff City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Bluebirds transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who did Cardiff sign Gary Medel from? Villarreal Valencia Sevilla Real Betis