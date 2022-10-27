David Prutton delivers prediction ahead of West Brom’s clash with Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to secure a positive result under the guidance of their new head coach Carlos Corberan this weekend when they take on Sheffield United in the Championship.

Drafted in as Steve Bruce’s successor, Corberan will be tasked with transforming the Baggies’ fortunes over the course of the coming months.

Albion suffered their sixth league defeat of the season last weekend at the hands of Millwall as Tyler Burey scored a late winner for Gary Rowett’s side.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Baggies know that they cannot afford to continue to underperform at this level.

As for the Blades, they have recently experienced a dip in form after initially making a great start to the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have only managed to accumulate three points from their last six league fixtures.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown between these two sides, David Prutton has predicted that this game will end in a 1-1 draw.

In his latest Sky Sports column, the 41-year-old said: “Carlos Corberan has some job on at West Brom because they are bang in trouble.

“He should be able to get a tune out of this squad, mind.

“There is plenty of talent there to work with.

“Sheffield United are in no kind of form at all.

“But they are getting their best players back from injury and Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to stop the rot.

“But I think this will be a score draw.”

The Verdict

It will certainly be fascinating to see how West Brom will fare with Corberan at the helm.

Having exceeded all expectations during his time in charge of Huddersfield Town by guiding the club to the Championship play-off final earlier this year, the Spaniard will fancy his chances of getting the best out of the club’s players.

Although a draw against a Blades outfit who are expected to fight for promotion this season would not be a bad result, Albion will be determined to secure all three points in front of their supporters.

With United looking to get back on track in the second-tier, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at The Hawthorns this weekend.