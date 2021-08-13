David Prutton delivers Middlesbrough vs Bristol City prediction ahead of weekend fixture

Middlesbrough will be hoping to welcome supporters back to the Riverside Stadium with a win as they host Bristol City this weekend.

Despite taking charge of the club over a year a go, this will be Neil Warnock’s first home match in front of supporters since being appointed as manager towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

This term got off to a decent start for Middlesbrough who secured a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend, however the focus going into this contest will surely be on getting their first victory of the new season.

For Bristol City the target will be pretty similar.

The Robins secured a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Blackpool at Ashton Gate last week thanks to a goal just before the break from Chris Martin.

With Nigel Pearson taking his side back to a club where he enjoyed real success as a player, there’s no doubt that the City boss will be hopeful of getting three points to kickstart the campaign of his new employers.

One man who knows the Championship particularly well is David Prutton.

The Sky Sports EFL pundit has been casting his eye over this weekend’s fixtures and had predicted a 2-0 victory for Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, meaning that Bristol City’s wait for a league victory will continue.

The verdict

Neil Warnock will be delighted to finally lead Middlesbrough out in front of their supporters.

It’s been a long road for the 72-year-old and as we all know the experienced boss will be hoping that his side can get a valuable three points as they welcome Bristol City to Teesside.

For Bristol City it was a mixed start to the season against Blackpool last weekend but there will certainly be reason to be optimistic going into this one.

Nigel Pearson will be desperate to get three points against his former employers and so it’ll be interesting to see if David Prutton’s prediction proves to be accurate.