David Prutton delivers Luton Town vs Birmingham City score prediction

Luton Town sit just outside the play-offs after three games, winning two out of their opening three games.

The Hatters started the new campaign with a 3-0 victory over Championship newcomers Peterborough United, before suffering a 3-2 defeat at West Brom.

Nathan Jones’ side named five changes to the side that lost out in the Midlands against Barnsley, with his side emerging as 1-0 winners.

Birmingham come into tomorrow’s contest with four points. The Blues secured a 1-0 victory away at Sheffield United, before playing out a 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

Lee Bowyer’s side tasted defeat for the first time on Wednesday night, with two Bournemouth goals in the last 15 minutes earning The Cherries the three points.

Birmingham picked up a point from Kenilworth Road last season, with Lukas Jutkiewicz’s opener from the spot being cancelled out by Matty Pearson’s leveller.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Saturday’s contest will follow last season’s 1-1 result.

The verdict

Both sides have recruited well this summer, and whilst the play-offs for the pair may seem a little too ambitious, Jones and Bowyer will be in pursuit of guiding their respective clubs to a top-half finish.

Luton put in a near-flawless performance to win on the opening day against Peterborough, and Jones will be hoping that the return of fans can see Kenilworth Road emerge as a Championship fortress.

Jones has built a more athletic squad this season, in an attempt to improve at both ends of the pitch.

Bowyer has added some exciting talents to the main core of his squad this season, and as a result, Prutton’s prediction is certainly a fair one, but it would be no surprise to see the game go either way.

Quiz: Have Luton Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Luton won more or lost more against Brentford? Won more Lost more