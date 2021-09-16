David Prutton delivers honest assessment of Nottingham Forest squad following Chris Hughton sacking

It was heavily rumoured last night, but the inevitable finally occurred this morning as Chris Hughton received his marching orders as Nottingham Forest manager.

Six defeats in the Reds’ first seven Championship matches – including yesterday evening’s 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough – sealed the fate of a manager who has been promoted twice from the league with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Backed on transfer deadline day by bringing in four new signings, Hughton only got to use two of them in Djed Spence and Xande Silva before being dispensed of after another transfer window of a high turnover of players.

Forest are now seeking for Hughton’s successor but not everyone believes that the 62-year-old is fully to blame for Forest’s downfall so far this season.

EFL presenter and former midfielder David Prutton has delivered his verdict on the ongoing struggles at Forest, and revealed that the playing squad need to take a long, hard look at themselves for the way they’re playing right now.

“It’s not surprising and I don’t mean that in a callous way by any stretch of the imagination but it’s just the nature,” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“He’s been there since October last season that’s in Championship terms – almost a year is a hell of a long time to try and get things right at a football club.

“It feels to me that there’s a lot of deep-rooted problems there that need to be unpicked.

“If you look at the team from last night that is a team that shouldn’t be bottom of the league, and I think Chris ultimately as all managers do when teams aren’t playing well paid the price, but there’s players there that need to look at themselves.

“Whoever comes in next, whether it’s Steve Cooper or Alex Neil or Chris Wilder – three fantastic options but three men who will be under absolutely no illusions as to how tough that job is and what the actual end game is.”

The Verdict

Even though he probably hasn’t helped matters, it definitely isn’t all Hughton’s fault that things have gone wrong.

There’s a lot of talented players in the playing squad but it’s clear to see that not all are performing as expected.

Like Prutton said, there is no way that Forest’s team on paper should be bottom of the table, but football results happen on the pitch and not by how many individual talents a line-up has.

They are clearly disjointed on the pitch despite efforts away from it to restructure the club and now new CEO Dane Murphy has a tough job on his hands to find the right man to get Forest out of the mess they find themselves in.