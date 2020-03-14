David Prutton delivers confident Leeds United promotion message

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has heaped praise on Marcelo Bielsa and the players for the way they reacted to their alarming form earlier in the year.

A run of one win in seven, which included four defeats in five, saw the closing pack make up serious ground on the Whites and it seemed as though they would face a serious battle for automatic promotion.

However, with their rivals stuttering, Leeds have won five games on the bounce and they now sit seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sky Sports pundit Prutton credited the Yorkshire outfit for the mentality they have shown and admitted promotion is now ‘very close’.

“We all knew a run like that was going to happen at some stage during the season. To go through the season with the intensity that Leeds play at and just turning teams over is super-human almost.

“You have got to appreciate the way Leeds have approached their football and how they have played this season. They are so very close to achieving what they set out to achieve so well done to them.”

The verdict

You can’t disagree with Prutton here, the way Leeds reacted under serious pressure was fantastic and the players, along with Bielsa, deserve huge credit for that.

Given their recent history, it was a real test of character but it’s one they appear to have passed.

Obviously, with the season postponed for now the Whites will have to wait until promotion is sealed but it does seem a case of when and not if they return to the Premier League with nine games to go.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.