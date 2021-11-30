David Prutton delivers Blackburn Rovers verdict after club’s recent upturn in form

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has praised Blackburn Rovers for stepping up to the mark following their recent defeat to Fulham in the Championship.

In what turned out to be a night to forget for Tony Mowbray’s side at Ewood Park earlier this month, Rovers were thrashed by the Cottagers who scored seven goals in this fixture.

Although Jan Paule van Hecke’s dismissal in the first-half of this clash played a significant role in Blackburn’s collapse, the standard of their defending following his red card left a lot to be desired.

Since this setback, Rovers have managed to pick up 10 points from their last four league games.

Particularly impressive during their clashes with Peterborough United and Stoke City, Blackburn prevented their opponents from scoring in both of these games as they sealed back-to-back victories in the Championship.

As a result of the club’s upturn in form, Rovers are now in the play-off places in the second-tier.

Set to face Preston North End on Saturday, Blackburn will fancy their chances of extending their current unbeaten run to five games.

Ahead of this fixture, Prutton has praised Rovers for not letting their 7-0 defeat to Fulham derail their season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Blackburn, Prutton said: “It was probably too early in the season to call it [Rovers’ loss to Fulham] a season-killing result but I’ve been on the back of hidings but not one as big as that.

“They have the potential to fester, to really kind of derail what a side could do over the course of a season but what they have done in reaction to that, he [Mowbray] has accentuated the positives, hasn’t he.

“He says it’s about mentality, about character and the test of the group has been shown to be quite a stern one but they are coming through it.”

The Verdict

Prutton’s comments are spot-on as Mowbray has done a great job to put the club’s defeat to Fulham behind them this month.

The Blackburn boss will now be hoping to help his side maintain their place in the play-off places over the Christmas period.

As well as scoring an impressive total of 34 goals in the Championship this season, Rovers have recently made progress in terms of their defensive capabilities at this level.

By continuing to deliver the goods in both areas of the pitch, Blackburn could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in 2022.