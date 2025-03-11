David Prutton believes a lack of patience has been shown by Huddersfield Town following Michael Duff’s dismissal.

However, he has named a number of managers that could take over the Terriers, including even a return for David Wagner.

Duff was dismissed on Sunday morning after the team’s 1-0 defeat away to Bristol Rovers, with the club now sitting outside the play-off places.

The 47-year-old was appointed in the summer with the goal of leading the Yorkshire outfit back to the Championship at the first attempt, but he oversaw just one win in his last five league games in charge.

David Prutton criticises Huddersfield’s lack of patience

Prutton has claimed that the decision to dismiss Duff has shown a lack of patience at the club amid their push for promotion back to the Championship.

He highlighted the significant lack of available players last weekend as some of the context that need to be taken into account when looking at their form and league position.

“I do think this does reflect a potential lack of patience when it comes to what is expected of a manager and what the reality is,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“We saw them have a bit of a slow start, but then 16 games unbeaten. Now it’s been a slightly more barren run, seven defeats in the last 11 but still just a couple of points outside the play-off places, just literally dropped out over the course of the last week or so.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 43 20 7 16 46.51

“So I still think there was a manager in there doing broadly a very good job, but the want and the need of clubs to get promoted, which is exactly what Huddersfield’s remit is in what is a fierce fight in the top end of League One.

“[It] just goes to show why sometimes there’s a desperation and a sense of wanting to keep pace and make sure that you’re at least in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“That’s the reason why this has been done.

“I think Michael is a very, very good manager, and I think, if given a bit more time, then being able to work through this, I think they had something ridiculous, 14 unavailable at the weekend for the defeat against Bristol Rovers.

“It just goes to show that sometimes the context of a dismissal needs to be fully explored to see sometimes the mitigating factor that puts them in a precarious position.”

David Wagner return verdict issued

Prutton claimed that Jon Worthington is a great interim manager to have, but also named the likes of Rob Edwards, Rob Page and Luke Williams as potential candidates to come in on a permanent basis, as well as former Huddersfield coach Wagner.

“Jon Worthington takes over, a man that I know has Huddersfield Town running through his veins,” he continued.

“He has done a sterling job with their academy, getting that back up and running, getting the seal of approval for it moving forward, raising levels across the board and starting a very high standard and only getting better.

“So, between now and the end of the season it’s in very good hands, it will be a very proud, practical co-leader of this side and maybe, just maybe, it will end in a play-off push.

“Other than that, if you’re looking for managers that can step into the breach, whether that would be before the end of this season, which I think would be a very small batch of games for a new boss.

Related Huddersfield Town: Kevin Nagle reveals motivation for MIchael Duff sacking Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last five league games

“Or maybe more so looking at next season, a couple of Robs stand out.

“Rob Page, Rob Edwards, Luke Williams, of course, just parted ways with Swansea. He’s got a way of playing that I’m sure would be very easy on the eye for Terriers fans.

“Ryan Lowe is another manager that’s shown what he can do at League One and in the Championship.

“Maybe, I don’t know, there’s a curveball to be had, a glorious return to the most recent glory days. David Wagner, I believe, is out of work.

“Does he come back, does he return to lead the side to promotion? Obviously, last time it was from the Championship to the Premier League and really put Huddersfield Town back on the map.

“Or does he return to get them back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

“Just a few names, but as I said, right now Jon Worthington is an extremely competent pair of hands for Huddersfield.”

Huddersfield’s issues go beyond the manager

Duff wasn’t getting results in his final weeks as manager, but the injury issues in the team made that quite difficult.

Their play-off position is now in jeopardy, and they’re without a manager, so it’s hard to see how they will get promoted this season.

Any of the names listed by Prutton could be a shrewd long-term appointment, but other issues behind the scenes must also be resolved, most notably in recruitment.

Otherwise, the club will struggle to move forward and get back to where they want to be.