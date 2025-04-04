Birmingham City are flying high in League One and are storming their way towards a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Despite being expected to cruise through the division given their heavy spending under David Wagner, a massive amount of pressure was applied onto the shoulders of the Blues players, but the squad and coach Chris Davies have risen to the challenge and are almost set to become a second tier side once again.

It’s exciting times for Blues fans under the American ownership, with significant investment expected to be injected into their Championship campaign, with sights already set on transforming the West Midlands outfit back into an established Premier League side.

Despite a term in League One not going according to plan, the Birmingham hierarchy have navigated the hurdles of relegation and are almost back on track by leapfrogging back to the Championship, but the side will still have to get more points on the board in order to guarantee their fate and spark wild celebrations.

One player who has contributed significantly to this journey is defender Ben Davies, who has spent the season in the Midlands on loan from Scottish giants Rangers.

Ben Davies 2024-25 League One stats at Birmingham City Appearances 30 Goals 1 Successful Pass Accuracy (%) 88.2% Duals won 192 Recoveries 97 As per FotMob

Using his experience and exceptional leadership qualities to be one of the first names on the teamsheet, Davies has revealed that he’d “seriously consider” signing for the club on a permanent basis, and former professional footballer, turned pundit, David Prutton has weighed in with his thoughts on what Blues should do next.

David Prutton advises Birmingham City to pursue permanent Ben Davies deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit David Prutton believes Birmingham City should prioritise signing Ben Davies on a permanent contract if it is financially doable, with the defender impressing at such a consistent rate in the third tier. Equally, if everything adds up, Davies has been encouraged to settle on a move back to Birmingham.

Prutton said: “Ben Davies has got the games under his belt in a team that’s absolutely storming the division, so he’s done his part of the bargain.

“Rangers and Birmingham are both huge football clubs, so his understanding of what a big responsibility it is to be able to perform for thousands of fans every single week hasn’t been lost.

“You have to work out whether the money is right, he’s knocking on the door of 30-years-old, so maybe that comes into consideration in regards to what fee they would be happy to pay with his wages involved, but what I’ve seen of Ben and Birmingham City, his spell has gone very well, and if the finances are right, then I think he should go for it.”

Birmingham City should consider permanent Ben Davies move

Ben Davies has been an excellent addition for Birmingham City, establishing himself as one of the first-choice central defenders and excelling at this level to help Blues on their way to lifting the League One title.