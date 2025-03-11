Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears has been linked with a shock move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper is understood to be a player that the Red Devils are tracking, with it being suggested that the club are looking to sign a homegrown keeper in the summer window.

It's said that United goalkeeping scout Tony Coton has been watching the Blackburn keeper in the Championship this season, as they look for competition for the number one spot in-between the sticks at Old Trafford.

"Give it a lot of thought" - David Prutton offers Blackburn Rovers star Aynsley Pears Man United transfer advice

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, Sky Sports pundit and former player David Prutton believes that whilst the opportunity to sign for Man United would be incredibly tough for the Rovers keeper to turn down, he questions whether it would be the smartest move for him to make at this stage of his career.

He said: "Aynsley Pears watched by Man United. I mean, geographically, there's something in it.

"I'm not saying that should be a deciding factor, because I'm sure that Man United could pay a relocation fee - I'm saying that tongue in cheek!

"But, I think given the goalies that they've got there with Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana and not forgetting Tom Heaton as well, there's certainly a lot of traffic to get into the first-team. Then you've got to wonder who Ruben Amorim has got his eyes set on for a number one spot going into next season, because that's quite a rebuilding job that he's got.

"It would be tough for Pears to turn down. It's still a ginormous football club, with the history and heritage that you would kill to play for. But I think that potential lack of game time for a player that's 26 now, and looking to get stuck into the meat of his career, that would be on that would be something for himself, his family and his representatives to really give a good hard think about.

"The other side of it as well, without being too blunt, I'm sure the wages at Manchester United would be stratospheric enough to turn even the most stoic of heads. So that's something for him to contemplate.

"Also as well, given what United is at this moment in time, whether players are going there to become better players, or to become part of a big machine which is getting plenty of fingers pointed at it? That would be the challenge for the player and the person.

"So, if I was him, I would be excited, I'd be wary, but my god would you give it a lot of thought."

Pears may need to put his head over his heart should Man United come calling in the summer

Regardless of how the team are performing on the pitch, Manchester United is, and probably always will remain, one of world football's biggest institutions.

For many, the opportunity to play for United and wear that infamous crest on your shirt at Old Trafford is still the stuff of dreams, and that may well be the case for Pears too.

However, Turkish international Bayindir is a popular figure among the United support, and at 26, he will be eyeing up the starting role for next season after a shaky season from Onana.

Aynsley Pears' 24/25 Championship stats (as of 11 March) - per FotMob Appearances Conceded Clean sheets Save % Errors leading to a goal Avg. match rating 35 35 13 75% 1 7.1/10

With how much work Amorim has on his plate to get that club moving forward on the pitch, as well as the well-documented struggles they are facing off it, Old Trafford may not be the happiest and most conductive to success environment that Pears could enter this summer.

So, should United come calling, and he indeed wishes to call time on his Blackburn career, then he may well have to rule with his head over his heart, as there are perhaps better situations elsewhere in the top flight for him to land.