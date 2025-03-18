Barnsley are on the hunt for a new manager after Darrell Clarke's sacking on 12 March, with former Wales boss Rob Page being linked with taking over the reins at Oakwell.

Clarke had been in charge of the Tykes since May last year, but the team have slipped all but out of contention for a play-off place in recent weeks under the former Cheltenham Town manager.

Barnsley sit 10th and nine points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town heading into this weekend's latest round of third tier fixtures, and 50-year-old Page has emerged as one of the leading contenders to fill the vacant Oakwell hotseat, and is understood to be keen on taking the Tykes job.

"Champing at the bit" - David Prutton backs Barnsley to appoint ex-Wales boss Rob Page

Speaking exclusively with FLW, Prutton believes that Page would be a good fit for Barnsley, and thinks he would be desperate to get back into club management.

He said: "Pagey into Barnsley. Now, we are looking at a man that has spent the last four years or so on the international stage, with experience in the EFL which you would class, from a coaching point of view, as not in abundance.

"However, that vast playing career that he had as well, has transported into what he can do on an international stage. He wouldn't be going into an alien environment with a day-to-day EFL club.

"Given, as I said, the amount of playing time under his belt and coaching time that he's managed to accrue. I get the feeling that a straight-talking, honest, practical coach such as Rob would fit Barnsley.

Rob Page managerial career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Duration Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Wales Jun 2022-Jun 2024 19 5 6 8 1.11 Wales (Caretaker) Nov 2020-Jun 2022 26 10 9 7 1.50 Northampton Jul 2016-Jan 2017 34 11 6 17 1.15 Port Vale May 2012-Sep 2014 93 35 19 39 1.33

"Very sad to see Darrell Clarke be moved on, but as we've seen a run of results which was three wins on the spin, then back-to-back defeats (since lost a third-straight game under caretaker boss Conor Hourihane), shows just how quickly things can change in the EFL.

"So, still with an outside chance of the play-offs, a lot of traffic between them and the top six. But undoubtedly, you'd get a manager that would be absolutely champing at the bit to get back into the bread and butter of day-to-day football, and try and show everybody exactly what he's learned from the international stage."

Page would be a gamble for Barnsley, but he could prove to be a highly shrewd appointment

With over 470 appearances during a playing career that spanned almost two decades between 1993-2011, Page is no stranger to club football.

Before taking on the world with Wales, he began his managerial career with League One Port Vale in 2014, before taking over at fellow third tier side Northampton Town in 2016.

Having moved into a caretaker role with Cymru in November 2020, Page led Wales to the Round of 16 in the delayed EURO 2020 finals, before leading them into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being handed the job on a permanent basis in September 2022.

Page would also help Wales secure promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League during his time in charge, and he oversaw a largely successful period in Welsh football despite the team's disappointing showing in the 2022 World Cup.

Barnsley are undoubtedly a club looking to win promotion back to the Championship as soon as possible, and given Page hasn't been in club management since 2017, his relative lack of experience and time away from the EFL would present his appointment as being a sizeable gamble by the Tykes.

However, he's coached some top players over the last few years, and he would return to club management having gained vast amounts of experience in the game, with a refined tactical approach and ideology of how he wants to play.

High-risk? Perhaps. The potential for high rewards? Absolutely.