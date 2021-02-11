David Pleat ‘did all he could’ to convince Tottenham to sign 23-goal EFL player

David Pleat did “all he could” to convince Tottenham to beat Brentford to the signing of in-form striker Ivan Toney, according to Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Toney grabbed a goal and two assists to help the Bees beat Reading and move top of the Championship last night.

The 24-year-old has been sensational since joining from Peterborough in the summer, scoring 23 goals and adding nine assists – making him the division’s top scorer and leading provider of assists.

Speaking on Twitter last night, the Posh owner revealed that Pleat did “all he could” to persuade Tottenham to sign Toney before he left the League One club to join the Bees in the summer.

Nope: did all he could. Told Spurs to buy him. Love Pleaty. https://t.co/qxeBIYu7Z5 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) February 10, 2021

The exact fee for Toney is unclear but MacAnthony indicated last night that it was above the £5 million that has been suggested.

In addition to three later spells as caretaker boss, Pleat was the Spurs manager between 1986 and 1987, as well as serving as the club’s director of football at other points.

The 75-year-old also has links to Peterborough, having ended his playing career at the club.

The Verdict

Spurs fans may be wishing that the club listened to Pleat because Toney has been sensational for Brentford this season.

A physical forward that is an ice-cool finisher and has an eye for a pass or a flick, the 24-year-old will surely be playing in the Premier League next year – with or without the Bees.

Should Tottenham look to bring him to North London in the summer, you feel they’ll have to pay significantly more than it would’ve cost them had they listened to Pleat originally.