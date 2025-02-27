Derby County midfielder David Ozoh will miss the rest of the season with a muscle injury that he sustained against Millwall on Saturday afternoon but the Crystal Palace loanee will remain part of the squad for the rest of the season.

BBC Radio Derby revealed the news that Rams supporters have been dreading on Thursday, with the Crystal Palace youngster suffering his second major injury since arriving at Pride Park in the summer from the Eagles.

However, Ozoh will reportedly remain part of the group for the rest of the season.

It's been a hugely frustrating campaign for the 19-year-old, and he will now have to watch on as his teammates fight against relegation to League One with the East Midlands making the journey up to Middlesbrough this weekend to face Michael Carrick's side.

Derby are currently 23rd in the Championship table, four points off safety, and they have not tasted victory since Boxing Day when they ran out 2-1 winners at home to West Bromwich Albion.

David Ozoh's loan deal cut short following muscle injury

Ozoh was stretchered off in the final moments of the Rams' defeat to Millwall at Pride Park, just minutes before Josh Coburn struck home to hand the Lions all three points in the 95th minute.

He had only just returned to action following a hamstring and quad issue that saw him miss nearly five months of action.

Supporters have been waiting for an update on the teenager's fitness all week long, but the signs were not good on Saturday, and Eustace confirmed the worst during his press conference ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough.

The 45-year-old, who has lost his first two games in charge of Derby, said to the media: "David will be missing for the rest of the season now which is a big blow to the group, he's a fantastic player.

"My short period of working you can see he's got great quality, he's to be a miss but he will stay around the group."

Eustace continued: "He's a gentleman and a lovely lad and he will be great around the rest of the players.

"I didn't want to lose him because of his manner, personality and he's a nice lad to have around."

David Ozoh Derby County stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 10 (9) Minutes played 704 Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 0.31 Shots (on target) 6 (2) Pass accuracy 89.8% Tackle success 66.7% Duel success 63% Aerial duel success 55.6%

David Ozoh's time at Derby has been a huge disappointment for all parties

When he has been on the pitch, Ozoh has been an extremely exciting cog in the midfield but his struggles to stay fit have meant that he has only played 10 times in the Championship this season.

He has not been able to develop properly because of this and now Derby will suffer without one of their key components in their team for the final 12 matches of the campaign.

Eustace now has a decision to make as to who will play alongside Ebou Adams in front of the defence, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers manager already demonstrating his desire to play a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Liam Thompson and Ben Osborn will be under consideration, while Harrison Armstrong, who is on loan from Everton, will also be in with a shout.

Nevertheless, there will be a great feeling of disappointment for both Ozoh and those associated with Derby as they look to taste victory on the road for just the second time this season.