Derby County boss Paul Warne has confirmed that Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh will be on the sidelines for the next five to six weeks.

The midfielder left the field early in the second half of the Rams’ 1-0 victory over Cardiff City last weekend, and underwent a scan earlier in the week.

While the blow will be hard to take for County, Warne has admitted that he thought the issue could have resulted in a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

The County boss also confirmed that Liam Thompson and Tom Barkhuizen are likely to miss out on this weekend’s trip to Bramall Lane this Saturday, as they face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

Ozoh lasted just five minutes into the second stanza at Pride Park last Saturday, before pulling up and having to be replaced by Ben Osborn in the Rams’ midfield.

The loss of the Palace youngster will be hard to take for Warne and his side, with the 19-year-old making an instant impact since making the move from Selhurst Park.

The teenager scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over Bristol City last month, while his energy and dynamism in the middle of the park has given the newly-promoted side plenty of impetus upon their return to the second tier.

While the loss of the midfielder will be hard to take, Warne has admitted that he was preparing for the worst before the scan results came back this week.

Speaking to the club’s in-house channel, Warne said: “He will be out for five to six weeks.

“The movement was quite innocuous, and you always hope it’s a very small one.

“You prepare for the worst but it isn’t the worst, with an international break it will probably only be four or five games.”

David Ozoh Derby County Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 5 Starts 5 Minutes played 389 Goals 1 Assists 0

If the predicted time on the sidelines is correct, Ozoh is set to miss the trip to Bramall Lane, as well as the visit of Norwich City next weekend, before clashes against Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers before the international break.

With the week off of Championship duties, the young star could be in line for a return when the Rams face Millwall and Oxford United when domestic action resumes, with Warne likely to have his fingers crossed that that is the case.

Liam Thompson, Tom Barkhuizen ruled out of Sheffield United clash

Warne also revealed the extent to which Thompson and Barkhuizen are injured, with the pair both having to sit out of the win over the Bluebirds last time out.

The duo are both said to have picked up muscular injuries over the previous international break, with the County boss giving a timeline for their respective returns.

Warne continued: “Thommo [Liam Thompson] is three to four weeks.

“Tom [Barkhuizen] is less but it’s innocuous, it could be 10 days or it could be three weeks.”

With a number of injury setbacks occurring over recent weeks, Warne will have been hunting for some good news on that front of late, and he will have found it with Jake Rooney.

After 12 months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury suffered last September, the 21-year-old has hinted of a return to training in the past few days, with his return to the squad a welcome addition for Warne one he gets up to full speed.