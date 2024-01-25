Highlights Crystal Palace's opening bid for Adam Wharton has been rejected by Blackburn Rovers, who want a higher price and to loan him back for the season.

Wharton's performances have attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Palace is keen to sign Wharton to strengthen their squad, but the deal terms proposed by Blackburn are not acceptable to them.

Crystal Palace have had their opening bid for Adam Wharton rejected by Blackburn Rovers, with the proposed terms of the deal not acceptable for the Premier League side, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Interest in Wharton has been vast for some time now, with the quality and quantity of his performances at such a young age winning him the Young Player of the Year award at Blackburn last season.

That has caught the eye of top-flight clubs, and, according to a report from the Daily Mail last season, plenty of scouts had been sent to watch the young midfield star from various Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United said to be most keen at that time.

The report also explained that there has been other Premier League interest. They added that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have also been tracking Blackburn's fixtures at the back end of that season, too.

More recent reports have outlined that Liverpool and Manchester United have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on the youngster in recent months.

The interest hasn't stopped there, either, with several new names circling around the talented teenager, with the likes of Tottenham, Everton, and Crystal Palace all showing a keen interest in Wharton.

It appears that the latter are most keen to secure his services, though. According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Eagles, who need fresh faces following a poor run of Premier League form, were set to place a bid of around £15 million for the teenage midfield star as the transfer window enters the final week.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers Championship Stats, as per Sofascore 2022-23 2023-24* Appearances 18 26 Goals 2 2 xG N/A 1.45 Assists 1 3 xA N/A 3.67 Shots Per Game 0.5 0.8 Pass Success % 83.7 85% Tackles Per Game 1.7 2.3 Interceptions Per Game 2.3 1.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 0.7 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 1.3 *Stats Correct As Of January 25, 2024

The latest from David Ornstein on Adam Wharton

Ornstein has revealed that the bid was slightly higher than £15 million but that it has been rejected by Blackburn.

That's due to Rovers wanting to secure a higher fee for their academy graduate, but also to loan him back for the remainder of the season, whereas Palace are keen to utilise the 19-year-old themselves.

Ornstein wrote: "Blackburn Rovers have rejected an £18.5million offer from Crystal Palace to sign midfielder Adam Wharton.

"Rovers would be seeking a higher price for the 19-year-old England youth international and to retain him on loan until the summer, which does not suit their Premier League counterparts.

"It is unclear if Palace will continue the pursuit as they attempt to strengthen Roy Hodgson’s squad following the costly loss of Cheick Doucoure in November to a long-term Achilles injury.

"He joined the club aged six and was rewarded with a new five-year contract in December, which tied him down until the end of June 2028."

Adam Wharton's future at Blackburn

Wharton is a press resistant and energetic midfielder with a fantastic eye for a pass for his age. At 19, his ceiling is extremely high, and the sheer amount of interest should be no surprise.

However, a significant sale from Blackburn during the final week of the transfer window would be a tough one for their fans to stomach, even if could help the club considerably from a financial perspective.

Should Palace, or any other top-flight side, come in for Wharton before next week's deadline, then the club will have a huge decision to make on Wharton's future.