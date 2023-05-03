The 2022-23 season has been a disastrous one for Chelsea, who are looking to appoint yet another new manager before the start of 2023-24 after having three different bosses in the past eight months.

Thomas Tuchel's reign came to an end in September and was replaced by Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter, but after a mammoth January spending spree he was still not able to get results in order and was given his marching orders at the start of last month.

Frank Lampard has come in to steer the ship for the remainder of the season, but four Premier League defeats in a row has seen the Blues slip to the lowly position of 12th and level on points with once relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

What is the latest on the Chelsea managerial vacancy?

The Blues and owner Todd Boehly are looking to appoint a new manager on a long-term basis for the start of next season, and it has been widely reported in the last week that Mauricio Pochettino has been closing in on the job at Stamford Bridge.

However, nothing is set in stone just yet, and another name that emerged in recent weeks is that of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has followed up two years at Anderlecht by transforming Burnley's fortunes and playing style in the Championship as they romped to the title this season, and that has gained an admirer in the form of Chelsea, with reports in April suggesting he is on their shortlist to become the new head coach.

And even though there is belief from some sides that Pochettino is going to land the job, reputed journalist David Ornstein has shed more light on the matter and has claimed that Kompany is still in the running and on the shortlist.

“Mauricio Pochettino, formerly of Tottenham and PSG is the favourite for this position and the expectation is that he will get it, but he’s not the only candidate," Ornstein told NBC Sports.

"We know how highly Chelsea think of Vincent Kompany and another unnamed candidate who we still haven’t brought to the public light yet, and maybe that’s the way Chelsea want it."

Would Vincent Kompany take the Chelsea job?

The money and status that the Chelsea head coach position gives someone will no doubt be attractive on the face of it to Kompany, who could take a massive wage hike at Stamford Bridge.

But he is in the infancy of his managerial career and a jump like that could be way too soon for him.

It's understandable as to why he's admired by those in West London as he has taken a Burnley team that were known for being very direct, remodelled it into his own shape and style and that team has blown away the second tier of English football.

There will be a desire from the Belgian though to carry on the good work he has done at Turf Moor and to take it into the Premier League to see what he can do, knowing that somewhere down the line he may probably take over from Pep Guardiola at former club Manchester City should that opportunity ever arise.

Therefore, it's hard to see Kompany going to Chelsea if offered the job, and it's likely that it won't happen anyway.