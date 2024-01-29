Highlights Watford should prioritise signing striker David Okereke to add competition to the club's striking department.

The club should also consider bringing in full-back Akim Zedadka to address the potential need at right-back.

Both Okereke and Zedadka would provide quality and depth to the team as they aim for a playoff spot.

So far, the January transfer window has been a relatively quiet one for Watford.

Imran Louza has departed for FC Lorient on loan for the remainder of the season, whilst Rhys Healey has switched Hertfordshire for Yorkshire in a permanent move to Huddersfield Town.

In terms of incomings, there has been just one - Emmanuel Dennis.

The former Hornet rejoined his old club on loan from Nottingham Forest last week, but surely will not be the last bit of business conducted by Watford this month.

With that in mind, below, we've discussed two potential deals that Watford should be prioritising this month.

Both players have been linked with the club previously this month, and both play in positions that arguably need strengthening at Vicarage Road as the club look to challenge for an outside chance at a play-off spot.

David Okereke

One deal the Hornets should still be looking to get done ahead of this week's deadline is one for striker David Okereke.

The Cremonense player is one that has been very much linked to Vicarage Road this month, but as yet, Watford are yet to agree a deal.

Of course, with Emmanuel Dennis' arrival, who can play through the middle of the attack, there is less need for a striker, but Dennis is naturally a wide player, and when introduced in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday for his second Hornets debut, he played on the right.

As such, a deal for Okereke should be prioritised this week, to add competition and quality to the club's striking department.

Mileta Rajovic has scored goals this season, but his all-round game leaves a lot to be desired, whilst so does Vakoun Bayo's finishing and ability to take a chance.

As such, there is certainly room for improvement in the number nine role in WD18. Perhaps Okereke could be the answer.

Akim Zedadka

The second deal Watford should be looking to get done this week is one to bring Akim Zedadka to the club.

Reports in the French media linked the Lille full-back to the Hornets earlier this month, and it would be a move that made a lot of sense.

Ryan Andrews has been excellent at right-back for the club this season, but with Jeremy Ngakia having been injured for large parts, and out of contract in the summer, the time for another addition at right-back may have come.

Indeed, in recent days, Ngakia himself has even been linked with a switch to League One side Charlton Athletic, which would clearly make the need for a right-back even more pressing.

Zedadka is firmly out of favour at Lille, but given the levels he has played at previously, would surely add good competition and depth at Vicarage Road.