In a long career that saw him feature in both the EFL and Premier League, David Nugent racked up 634 appearances during his playing days.

Those appearances came for eight clubs: Leicester City, Preston North End, Derby County, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Bury, Burnley and Tranmere Rovers.

For those clubs, Nugent racked up a goal tally of 152, whilst also registering 66 career assists and the former forward even managed to score in his sole international appearance for England, too.

Of course, like any striker, Nugent had greater success against some clubs compared to others.

For example, a quick glance at his goalscoring record reveals he netted nine times against Derby County and Burnley, for example, and eight times against Watford.

There is one club, however, that really stands out when you take a look at Nugent's goalscoring record.

Nugent's impressive Ipswich Town record

That club is current Championship promotion-chasers Ipswich Town, whom Nugent must have absolutely loved lining up against during his career.

Not only did the 38-year-old have a fantastic goalscoring record against the club, his winning record against them was also impressive.

Indeed, Nugent faced the Tractor Boys on 18 occasions throughout his career, winning 12 of them, drawing five, and losing once.

Ipswich were also the club Nugent scored the most goals against during his career, with 15 goals in those 18 aforementioned matches.

Interestingly, this was six more goals than Nugent scored against Derby and Burnley, as mentioned above, who rank joint-second in terms of clubs Nugent scored the most goals against throughout his playing days.

Clubs David Nugent has scored most career goals against, according to Transfermarkt Opponent Matches Goals Assists Ipswich 18 15 1 Derby 19 9 4 Burnley 16 9 1 Watford 13 8 0 Leeds 22 6 2

David Nugent's goals against Ipswich

Nugent's goalscoring exploits against Ipswich began early on in his career.

Indeed, you have to go all the way back to the 2004/05 season to find Nugent's first strike against the Tractor Boys, which came whilst the forward was at Preston North End.

That February 2005 evening, Nugent had given PNE the lead at Deepdale, before a Tommy Miller strike levelled things and earned the Tractor Boys a point.

The following campaign, Nugent made sure no such comebacks were possible, scoring a brace in both league fixtures against Ipswich helping to ensure 4-0 and 3-1 wins for Preston respectively.

Nugent's goalscoring exploits continued beyond his Preston years, continuing after joining Portsmouth in 2007.

With Pompey in the Premier League, the only chance the two sides got to meet initially was in the 2008 FA Cup, with Nugent netting the winner in a 1-0 win away at Portman Road. Of course, Portsmouth would go on to lift the trophy at Wembley that season.

In 2010/11, with Portsmouth relegated to the Championship, Nugent netted against Ipswich once again, scoring the winner in a 2-1 Pompey win at Portman Road in April 2012.

A move to Leicester that summer followed, and once again, Nugent proved to be a menace for Ipswich defences during his time with the Foxes.

In fact, in five appearances for Leicester against Ipswich, Nugent netted six goals, including scoring a brace in two occasions. Nugent would also go on to net a single goal against Ipswich for Middlesbrough, whom he lined up for twice against the Tractor Boys in 2015/16.

Perhaps the only saving grace for Ipswich is the fact that Nugent was goalless against them during his time at Derby County, despite facing them on three occasions. The first of those three matches were also the only defeat Nugent suffered against Ipswich during his career.

Ipswich supporters must have hated coming up against Nugent

All in all, Ipswich Town and their supporters must have shuddered when David Nugent rocked up on the opposing team to face them.

The former one-cap England international made a mockery of Ipswich's defences time and time again over the years, and boasts an incredible goalscoring and winning record against the club as a result.

When Nugent finally hung up his boots in 2021, supporters of the Tractor Boys will surely have been happy to see the back of him.