David Norris believes the 49ers won't sell Leeds United if they don't win promotion at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Norris also expressed his belief that the current owners are committed to a long-term project at Elland Road, having made some positive changes since their arrival.

The 49ers first arrived in West Yorkshire in the summer of 2023, making a statement early doors by getting some shrewd additions over the line during that window.

This allowed Leeds to record 90 points at the end of last term, and following their comfortable play-off semi-final win against Norwich City, they were in a good position ahead of their clash against Southampton at Wembley.

But they didn't show up in the English capital, with their poor performance and Adam Armstrong's first-half strike consigning the Whites to another season in the Championship.

Currently, they are on course to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season once more, but it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top two.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 (Table correct as of December 14th, 2024)

David Norris makes reassuring Leeds United claim involving the 49ers

If they can't secure automatic promotion, there's a real risk that the West Yorkshire outfit could miss out on a Premier League return again at the end of this term.

But even if they do, Norris doesn't believe the 49ers will sell up.

He told MOT Leeds News: "I think the owners will be there for the long haul. Leeds have every chance and I think they’ll do it this year, as I’ve said before.

Related "Run riot in this team" - Daniel Farke and Leeds United urged to target one key area in January FLW's Leeds United fan pundit has had his say on the most crucial area of the squad to improve for Daniel Farke in January.

"They want a return on their investment and I think they’ll get it with promotion this time around. They have to get promoted this year.

"But, I don’t think it’s a last-chance saloon for the ownership regardless. They seem to be in it for the longer-term project and some exciting stuff has come out of Leeds lately.

"Sports franchises in the US have that same sort of long-term interest, so I don’t see them going anywhere even if the club weren’t promoted."

Leeds United expansion plan proves David Norris' point

Leeds look set to expand their stadium, and with a concrete plan now in place, it looks as though there's no turning back.

That just shows that the 49ers are committed for the long term - and that's a very positive sign for the Whites.

The 49ers, despite the fact Leeds weren't promoted last term, have made a positive impact at Elland Road and could take the club to new levels.

It feels as though the owners, the club and the fans are a good fit for each other - and it will be fascinating to see how they get on in the coming years.

It only feels like a matter of time before the Whites return to the top level.