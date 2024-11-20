David Norris expects Leeds United to be unsuccessful in an attempt to lure Archie Gray back to the club on loan in January from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray came through the academy system at Elland Road, becoming a key part of the first team squad last season.

This led to a big money move to the Premier League side over the summer, with Gray joining Spurs in a deal worth £40 million, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The midfielder has so far made five appearances in the top flight for the London club, all of which came off the bench.

He has also featured in all four of Tottenham’s Europa League fixtures, earning a starting berth on each occasion.

Archie Gray - Tottenham Hotspur league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 5 (0) 0 As of November 20th

David Norris makes Archie Gray transfer prediction

Norris expects Leeds to make an attempt to sign Gray in the January transfer window, to bring him back to the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

However, he believes it is unlikely he will drop back down to the Championship, instead predicting a Premier League loan is likelier, if he is to depart Spurs on a temporary basis.

“Leeds would be delighted with it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they at least try it,” said Norris, via MOT Leeds News.

“To be honest, I can’t see it.

Related Leeds United urged to explore transfer for AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks FLW's Leeds United fan pundit has identified which area of the team the club should prioritise improving in January

“If he was to go anywhere, I’d say somewhere else in the Premier League is more likely.”

Gray came through the ranks of the Leeds academy system, and was afforded his chance in the first team squad by Daniel Farke.

The German coach threw him straight into the team for his first competitive game in charge as manager, a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City.

The teenager went on to feature in 44 of the team’s 46 regular league fixtures, contributing two assists as the team came third in the table.

Leeds United’s promotion ambition

Leeds will once again be aiming for promotion to the Premier League this year, having come so close in the prior campaign.

The Whites are currently third after 15 games, just two points behind leaders Sunderland.

With the November international break now over, the team will be focused on the busy December period coming up, which could be crucial to their pursuit of a top two finish.

Up next for Leeds is a clash away to Swansea City on 24 November in a 3pm kick-off.

Archie Gray loan will be difficult to pull off

Gray hasn’t quite been able to break into Ange Postecoglou’s first team plans at Spurs, but he still has proven a useful part of the squad.

Five substitute appearances in the Premier League is still valuable experience to gain, and he could yet increase that game time in the coming months if he can continue developing.

Being able to play in the Europa League is also a great way to get him bedded into the squad with a little less pressure on him to consistently deliver strong performances.

In light of their European campaign, staying at Spurs for the second half of the season seems the likeliest outcome for Gray at this stage.