West Ham United boss David Moyes insists former player Declan Rice should get a positive reception as he returns to face the club with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Declan Rice set for West Ham return

The midfielder joined the Hammers as a youngster, and he managed to force his way into the first-team, where he would go on to make 245 appearances.

The high point undoubtedly came in his last game, as Rice captained West Ham to a historic Europa Conference League win over Fiorentina, as they claimed their first major trophy in decades.

After that, an exit seemed inevitable, and it was Arsenal who won the race to sign Rice, in a deal worth over £100m.

It’s fair to say the move has worked out in the opening weeks for the Gunners, with the 24-year-old already making his mark in the team, as Mikel Arteta’s side remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Now though, attention turns to the League Cup, with Arsenal handed a tough draw away to the Irons.

It remains to be seen whether Rice will be involved, but, if he is, it will be his first game against West Ham in his professional career.

What has David Moyes said about Declan Rice?

It will no doubt be a strange experience for the player, and the West Ham supporters, to see Rice coming up against the club where he made his name.

And, speaking to the Independent, Moyes explained why the player should receive a positive reception if he plays for Arteta’s side.

“You’ve got to remember this is the man who lifted this club’s first European trophy in more than 50 years. He should be welcomed back with open arms. We’re all looking forward to seeing him again.

“He was a brilliant member of the team. He led the team brilliantly well. He conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain and as a player. The most important thing was that he gave 100 per cent in every game, even though we sort of knew he probably wasn’t going to stay at West Ham. So all credit to him. He conducted himself brilliantly well and for that alone he deserves to be cheered.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Dec again. I’ve not seen him since he left. I don’t know if I want him to play, but I hope he’s there.”

Will Declan Rice start for Arsenal?

Arteta will no doubt be desperate for his side to progress, but he will also recognise the importance of keeping his squad fresh, so there’s a high chance that Rice won’t start.

There is a lot of quality in the Arsenal group, and you would expect those on the fringes to be given an opportunity to show what they can do. That’s what Arteta did at Brentford in the last round, where Rice didn’t play, and you would expect something similar again.

The priorities this season will be the Premier League and the Champions League, which is understandable. So, it will be interesting to see what the XI is, but Rice is sure to get a good reception from the Hammers if he does take to the pitch.