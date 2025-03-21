Everton are still keen on signing West Brom’s Tom Fellows, with David Moyes pushing to bring the winger in this summer.

It had been claimed towards the end of the January window that the Toffees had made a late play to sign the 21-year-old.

However, with Albion firmly in the mix for promotion via the play-offs, a sale would’ve been a big blow, so the Baggies resisted interest in their academy graduate.

Championship Table (as of 21/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

Everton stance emerges on West Brom, Tom Fellows summer deal

Yet, even though Fellows will finish the season at The Hawthorns, his future beyond this campaign is uncertain.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has revealed that Everton will go back in for the England under-21 international, with Moyes said to be the ‘driving force’ behind the potential transfer.

With Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom only on loan at Everton, bringing in wide players is expected to be one of the priorities for the Merseyside outfit, who have essentially confirmed their safety after a fine run of form under Moyes.

The update adds that Fellows is still a ‘key target’, and there is a feeling he will depart Albion if they don’t win promotion.

Tom Fellows is destined to play in the Premier League - but it may not be with West Brom

It’s no surprise that there is Premier League interest in Fellows, because he is a very talented player, and he has the qualities to flourish in the top-flight.

Of course, as you would expect for someone his age, the youngster isn’t the finished article, but his direct style and crossing ability makes him a constant threat to full-backs - and it’s why he has recorded 11 assists in the Championship, which is the best in the league.

Those attributes were always going to appeal to Moyes, and you could see Everton as the ideal next club for Fellows at this stage in his career.

But, from Albion’s perspective, they will hope to keep him around for just a little longer, even if they know that promotion is realistically the only chance he sticks around.

If not, they will be in a position where they have to cash in, and the likelihood is that Fellows’ sale would fund a summer rebuild for Tony Mowbray.

Sadly, this is the case for most Championship clubs, and it will be seen as the natural next step for Fellows.

So, a potentially big few months lie ahead for West Brom, with the only focus ensuring they are in the top six come May. Then, it’s about winning promotion, and Fellows will be doing all he can to achieve his dream with Albion, otherwise it could seemingly be his last appearances in blue-and-white stripes.