David Moyes makes transfer claim involving Watford and West Ham United

West Ham United boss David Moyes has said that the Hammers are likely to conclude a permanent deal in the near future with Watford for centre back Craig Dawson.

The towering defender has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the London Stadium and has greatly impressed for the Premier League side in both an offensive and defensive respect for the European chasers.

Dawson has settled into life well at his new club and has formed a solid part of the backline under Moyes as they chase an unlikely Champions League spot at present, with the 30-year-old scoring his fourth goal in claret and blue last night at home to Leeds United as his side ran out 2-0 winners.

Speaking after the game with quotes sourced from KUMB, the Hammers’ boss was quick to confirm that he expects his side to sign the defender permanently in the not too distant future:

“I think there’s a good chance but we’re not quite there yet.

“There is a clause there (by which we can purchase him) after a certain amount of games and we’re getting very close to that number.”

It appears all the more likely that the two clubs will complete this deal and as a result end Dawson’s two year association with Watford.

The Verdict

This is a deal that most if not all of those involved at Watford will have expected as Dawson has been on the way out of Vicarage Road for quite some time now after signing on loan for West Ham last summer.

His career for the Hornets has ultimately proved to have been short-lived as he was part of the side which suffered relegation to the Championship.

For that reason alone I do not believe many supporters of the club will lose much sleep over his departure as he quite simply didn’t live up to expectations during his time there.

All parties will fell that this move suits them and I expect the player and the club to go their separate ways in the not too distant future.