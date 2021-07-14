David Meyler issues three-word verdict after Hull City reveal

Hull City’s new blackout away kit, manufactured by Umbro, has sparked a lot of excitement on social media since its reveal on the club’s website last Friday. Even fans of other clubs have expressed their appreciation for its beauty.

David Meyler the retired footballer turned FIFA YouTuber shared his reaction on Twitter this morning, and later said he will be buying one for himself and his children.

The industrious central midfielder announced his retirement in August 2019 at the age of 30 having spent his best years with The Tigers, who he turned out for 191 times in a six year spell from 2012 to 2018. Going on to also earn 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The kit reveal is welcome attention for Hull, who were crowned champions of League One last term, bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

It is an outstanding design, striking and classic.

The sales will help the club massively after a troublesome couple of years, whilst it should also grow their reach and social media channels.

Excellent work from Umbro, who even have the seal of approval from a former Hull player.

