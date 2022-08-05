David McGoldrick update emerges ahead of Derby County’s clash with Charlton Athletic

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that David McGoldrick is touch and go to feature in the club’s clash with Charlton Athletic tomorrow.

McGoldrick missed last weekend’s meeting with Oxford United due to an injury that he sustained during pre-season.

The 34-year-old was released by Sheffield United earlier this year and subsequently sealed a move to Derby following the completion of a takeover deal involving businessman David Clowes.

Set to remain at Pride Park until 2023 after putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal at Pride Park, McGoldrick will be determined to help the Rams secure promotion to the Championship this season.

In the absence of McGoldrick, Derby managed to seal all three points in their showdown with Oxford.

Conor Hourihane scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 80th minute of this fixture.

The Rams will be looking to build upon this triumph by securing a positive result at The Valley tomorrow.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Charlton, Rosenior opted to share an update on McGoldrick.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior said: “Didzy (McGoldrick) is touch and go.

“He’s recovering really, really well but if he’s not 100% fit, then I won’t risk him for this one.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance to take regarding McGoldrick as rushing him back into action when he isn’t fully fit could result in another injury setback.

Having missed the closing stages of the previous term due to an issue with his thigh, the forward will be determined to make a positive impact when he is ready to feature.

If McGoldrick is included in Derby’s match-day squad for their meeting with Charlton, he could make his competitive debut for the club at The Valley.

Alternatively, the forward may be selected to feature in the Rams’ League Cup clash with Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

When you consider that McGoldrick has provided an impressive total of 29 direct goal contributions in the third-tier during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to set this division alight this season with his attacking displays.