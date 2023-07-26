Highlights Notts County signed David McGoldrick, a veteran striker with over 550 career appearances, after his year at Derby County.

McGoldrick had a successful season at Derby, scoring 22 goals, but chose to drop to League Two to fulfill his ambition of returning to Notts County.

Notts County has had a strong pre-season, winning games against lower league teams and McGoldrick scored a stunning goal in their most recent match. Fans are optimistic about his performance in the upcoming season.

Notts County pulled off one of the summer's biggest coups in the EFL when they landed the service of David McGoldrick after his year-long stay at Derby County came to an end following the 2022/23 campaign.

McGoldrick, 35, has been a stalwart of the EFL and Premier League for many years now, crashing past 550 career appearances last season.

It all started for McGoldrick at Notts in the 2003/04 season and his move back to Meadow Lane this summer takes his career full circle.

McGoldrick signs for Notts County

McGoldrick left Sheffield United for Derby 12 months ago, dropping into League One with the Rams.

Despite a couple of difficult years at Bramall Lane, McGoldrick scored a career-best 22 goals in 39 appearances, adding a further five assists. That, though, wasn't enough to fire Derby into the play-offs, with Paul Warne's side missing out on the final day of the regular season.

Derby wanted to retain McGoldrick, yet he opted to drop into League Two and return to Notts "to fulfil his long-held ambition of returning to his boyhood club". The veteran striker has agreed a two-year deal with last season's National League runners-up.

Notts County's pre-season 23/24

Luke Williams' side have been hard at work following their promotion from the National League, in a bid to hit the ground running when the League Two season starts.

Throughout July, Notts have played six friendly fixtures and have another scheduled for Saturday against League One Shrewsbury Town. They've lost to Stoke City and Nottingham Forest in two challenging looking fixtures, whilst they've beaten Nuneaton Borough, AFC Telford United, Boston United and, most recently, Alfreton Town.

Last night's win over Alfreton was a comprehensive 5-0 result, with Macauley Langstaff scoring a hat-trick. Despite that and a goal from Cedwyn Scott, it was McGoldrick that stole the show with a stunning fifth strike from range.

Commenting on the goal, his first since re-signing, McGoldrick told the club's media: "It was good to finally get one, especially after Telford where I hit the bar and a few chances just went wide. It’s good for one to finally go in.

"Never panic. I’m 35-years-old, I knew the goals would come, you’ve just got to keep getting in there.

"It just opened up, and I couldn’t have hit it any sweeter - once I hit it, I knew it was in. Good to see it hit the back of the net."

On the back of McGoldrick's stunning goal, one individual claimed he was destined for another 20 goal season.

These Sheffield United fans also had some words of encouragement, along with a grieving Derby supporter.

This pair picked up on Jim O'Brien kissing McGoldrick's boots.

Who do Notts County face on the opening day of 23/24?

The League Two season gets underway on the weekend of August 5/6th, with Notts in action on Saturday 5th.

Williams' side travel to Sutton United.

Can Notts County win promotion in League Two?

Usually a side stepping up out of the National League's focus will be on consolidation rather than challenging for promotion.

However, both Notts and Wrexham AFC feel different heading into 2023/24, having dominated the National League in the way they did last season.

Notts accrued 107 points and only finished second, with Wrexham finishing up as Champions on 111. There was a gap of 23 points between Notts and Chesterfield in second and third, with the Magpies edging them out at Wembley in the play-off final penalty shootout.

That, with the added bonus of signings like McGoldrick, pinched with the offer of another season at a League One club on the table, will leave Notts confident of doing something potentially very special in the new campaign.