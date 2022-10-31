David McGoldrick starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Morecambe on Tuesday night

Derby County have a chance to climb into the League One play-offs when they travel to Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps are four points adrift inside the relegation zone having won just two of their opening 16 matches in the third tier.

The Rams blew Bristol Rovers away at Pride Park on Saturday and will be aiming to replicate the potency of that attacking performance at the Mazuma Stadium.

Conor Hourihane is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards while James Chester, Curtis Davies and Jason Knight remain sidelined.

Paul Warne has uncharacteristically switched to a back four due to injuries in recent weeks with Korey Smith stepping into an unfamiliar right back berth.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that beat the Gas so convincingly to take on lowly Morecambe…

Will Osula replaces James Collins and Liam Thompson comes in for Hourihane as the two alterations.

James Collins returned to the starting XI, the scoresheet and played the full 90 minutes against Bristol Rovers but having been out previously the medical team may recommend lightening his workload ahead of the quick turnaround.

Osula has shown a lot of promise on loan from Sheffield United under Warne already and is a great option to slot in alongside David McGoldrick, with who he will have a pre-existing relationship with from their days at Bramall Lane.

The aggressive 4-2-2-2 system that was in place against the Gas will likely remain as Warne looks to cover for their defensive deficiencies.

Richard Stearman is a cover option for the backline, but Craig Forsyth keeps his place as a left footed option at the heart of defence.