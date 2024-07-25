Highlights Oli McBurnie bids emotional farewell to Sheffield United after 5 years, ready to move to Las Palmas in Spain.

David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster are among those that have sung the praises of Oli McBurnie, as the former Sheffield United man gets ready to move to Spanish side Las Palmas.

The Scot’s time at Bramall Lane came to an end last month, as the curtain drew on his five-year association with the Yorkshire side.

The striker had been part of three Premier League campaigns with the Blades, and scored 26 league goals during his time with the club, before deciding to embark on a journey overseas this summer.

And after posting an emotional goodbye to the United faithful on his Instagram account, teammates past and present were keen to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.

Oli McBurnie sends goodbye message to Sheffield United with Las Palmas move on the cards

According to the latest report from Football Insider, McBurnie has flown out to Spain to complete a medical with the La Liga outfit, with the deal ready to be finalised.

And with his days as a Blade over, the forward took to social media to post the following message to those that have supported him from the stands for the last half-decade.

The departing striker’s post said: “To Sheffield United.

“It’s difficult for me to write this and express just how special these last 5 years have been for me and my family. I came to United 5 years ago, as a young naive man and leave with a beautiful girlfriend and perfect little daughter.

“To the gaffer Chris and previous manager Hecky whom I both have an enormous amount of respect for, thankyou. It was a pleasure to work with and learn from you every day, you stuck by me when times were tough and you both made me a better person and footballer.

“To the coaches and all the backroom staff from the training ground to the stadium, thankyou for all your hard work that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

“To my teammates, wow. I’ve been lucky enough to share the dressing room truly with some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life. The memories we made and the times we had I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life. I really have made friends for life. Thankyou.

Oli McBurnie's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.37 Shots 2.18 Assists 0.21 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.51 Shot-creating actions 2.04

“And to you fans… it has been some ride. I have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last 5 years, but one thing remained throughout..you always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you for the love you showed me, the blades will always have a special place in my heart.. and you will definitely see me in the concourse when I’m back!

“Thankyou!

“Once a blade, always a blade”

David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster react to Oli McBurnie goodbye message to Sheffield United

After such an emotional goodbye to the club that took him under their wing for much of the last five years, it was no surprise to see the comments flooding in to support McBurnie.

Among those, there were a few names that stood out, with former Blade McGoldrick sharing the sentiments of a lot of United fans with a simple “some man”, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Strike partner Brewster [pictured] also joined in with the goodbyes to his former teammate, with the ex-Liverpool man posting “My brother gonna miss you”

The two frontman summed the mood among the Blades’ fanbase up perfectly with their posts, as United wave goodbye to a player that gave everything since his arrival from Swansea City in 2019.

He is a player that will never be forgotten among the Bramall Lane faithful, and as he said himself: ‘once a blade, always a blade’.